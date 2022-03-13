Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Receives $48.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 619,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,127. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

