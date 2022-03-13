AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get AXT alerts:

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.