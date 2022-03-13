B. Riley Cuts Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $16.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

