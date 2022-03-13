B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 183 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.23 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

