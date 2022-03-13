B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.31 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.77 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

