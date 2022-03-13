B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $6.10 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $577.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

