B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 257 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

