B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 480 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

