Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.
NYSE:BW opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
