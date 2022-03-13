Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 48.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

