Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Balchem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.50.

BCPC stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Balchem has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $50,016,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,699,000 after buying an additional 93,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $13,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

