Bank of America Cuts Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $25.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paragon 28 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Shares of FNA stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.