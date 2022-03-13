Bank of America Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) to Underperform

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

