Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 21,302 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $32,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

