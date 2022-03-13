Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,851 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

