Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,213 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
