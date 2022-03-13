Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FSLY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

