BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BankUnited by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. 604,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

