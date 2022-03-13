Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 115,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.