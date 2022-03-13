Barclays Begins Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.