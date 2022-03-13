Barclays Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $10.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 4.99 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 4.95 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.71.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

