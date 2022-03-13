Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.