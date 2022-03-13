BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 930.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($71.74) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

