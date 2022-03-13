Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

ETR BMW opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

