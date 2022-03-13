BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $32.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 8,157,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,108. The stock has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

