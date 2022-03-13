Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 1,405,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,707. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

