Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.80 million and the lowest is $275.50 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $222.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. 821,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,367,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after buying an additional 510,589 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

