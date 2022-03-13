BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

