BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

