Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.85 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00004778 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00400032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00075928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00097337 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

