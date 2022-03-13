BitTube Market Capitalization Hits $501,779.19 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. BitTube has a total market cap of $501,779.19 and $753.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTube has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00467916 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,977,264 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

