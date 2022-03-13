Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

