BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
