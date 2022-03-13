BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,840 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.