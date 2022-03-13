BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years.

BTA opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

