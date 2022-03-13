BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

MUC stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.