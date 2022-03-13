BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

