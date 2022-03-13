BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MYN stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.67.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
