Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $226.09

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.09 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.62). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 33,238 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.24 million and a PE ratio of 65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($648,652.71).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

