Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $987.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

BLMN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 1,273,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,195.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

