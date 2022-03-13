Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 1,273,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 281,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

