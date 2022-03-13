Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

BLMN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 1,273,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

