Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.95 on Friday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

