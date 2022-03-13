BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.