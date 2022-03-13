BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.