BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,345 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock worth $231,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.