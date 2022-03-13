BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $470.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.16 and its 200 day moving average is $604.58. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $346.49 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

