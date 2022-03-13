BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.99 and a beta of 2.27. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.