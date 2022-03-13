BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

