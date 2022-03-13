Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

