Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 103.1% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BDNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $91.04 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.