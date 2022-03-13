Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,378.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

