Boolberry (BBR) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 256.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boolberry has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $54,894.16 and approximately $7.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00464399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Buying and Selling Boolberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.